Three Levies personnel were killed when armed men on a motorcycle attacked their vehicle at Kalli Bangalzai in Quetta.

Police said the attackers opened fire at the Levies vehicle and then escaped.

Two of the victims, Habibullah and Najeebullah, were brothers. Anwar Ali was the third.

The bodies were sent to Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal procedures.

Law enforcement agencies started collecting evidence from the crime scene, while a search operation was launched to arrest the attackers.