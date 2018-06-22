This is not the time for such complaints, says Ahsan Iqbal on Zaeem Qadri

If Zaeem Qadri had any complaints regarding party decisions, he should have brought them to the knowledge of senior leaders, said former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

“He is an old party worker,” he said. “Old workers should refrain from such press conferences. This is not the time for such complaints.”

According to him, Qadri should have waited. “He is an old companion,” he said. “He supported the party in trying times. It was really sad to listen to his press conference.”

Qadri parted ways with the PML-N on Thursday. He announced that he will contest the election from NA-133 as an independent candidate after former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, refused to allot him a ticket.