Tahirul Qadri’s PAT will not take part in the elections

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri announced on Saturday that his party will not take part in the elections.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Qadri said the situation is more disappointing than ever before as all the corrupt people have qualified to contest the elections. Taking part in these sham elections would be the death of our struggle, said the PAT chief, adding that the party will not issue election tickets to anyone.

He also claimed that not a single corrupt person in the country has been punished.

Talking about the 2014 Model Town incident in which 14 PAT supporters were killed and scores of others injured after a clash with the Punjab police, Qadir said families of those killed are still going to court.