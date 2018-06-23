Six terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation

Six terrorists were killed in a clash on Saturday with security forces in South Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations said that an intelligence-based operation was carried out in South Waziristan.

An exchange of fire took place during the operation during which six terrorists were gunned down. Two soldiers, Havaldars Razzaq and Mumtaz, were martyred in the operation.

Lance Naik Mashooque sustained injuries and was rushed to a medical facility in Wana.

Sub-machine guns, ammunition and wireless sets were seized from the terrorists.