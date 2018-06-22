Sindh headlines: Rangers safeguard water bodies, election boycott

SAMAA Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Sindh.

1. Rangers called in to stop water theft in the province

Daily Kawish, Hyderabad

After requests by irrigation authorities, Rangers have been deployed along different canals, distributaries and channels to stop water theft and ensure the provision of irrigation water to tail-end areas.

2. Growers want Sindh to be declared calamity-hit

Daily Ibrat, Hyderabad

The Sindh Growers Alliance, a leading farmers’ body, has appealed the government to declare the province a calamity-stricken zone in the wake of persistent water scarcity that has resulted in huge agricultural losses.

3. NA-208 villagers announce election boycott

Daily Awami Awaz, Hyderabad

Voters in the Channa village of Khairpur district have announced that they will boycott the upcoming general elections over lack of development work. The village is located in NA-208 and PS-26.

In the 2013 elections, Syed Ghous Ali Shah won the NA-208 seat, beating PPP candidate Nawab Ali Wassan. The Sindh Assembly PS-26 seat was won by the PPP’s Qaim Ali Shah. Both are once again vying for the seats.

4. Palijo sees fair elections in Pakistan

Daily Awami Awaz, Hyderabad

The July 25 elections are going to be held in a fair and transparent manner, hoped Qaumi Awami Tehreek leader Ayaz Latif Palijo, who is general secretary of the Pir Pagara-led Grand Democratic Alliance.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party is attempting to influence the election through its bureaucracy in the province.

5. GDA leaders join PPP in Larkana

Daily Sindh Express, Hyderabad

At least five Grand Democratic Alliance leaders in the NA-200 and PS-10 constituencies of Larkana announced that they were joining the PPP after a meeting with leader Faryal Talpur at Naudero House.