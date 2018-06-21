Sindh headlines: Protest against SPSC, vote for martyrs, BB varsity in crisis

Samaa Digital brings to you the major headlines from newspapers across Sindh.

1. Students protest against SPSC policy

Daily Kawish, Hyderabad

A large number of students preparing for Sindh Public Service Commission’s combined competitive examination rallied in Larkana. They protested against the commission’s decision to introduce negative marks in the upcoming screening test for posts of grade 17. The exam will start from June 24.

2. Sindh not to vote for martyrs anymore: Qazi

Daily Ibrat, Hyderabad

“People of Sindh will not vote in the name of martyrs in this election,” said Tabdili Pasand Party chief Ali Qazi, who is in run for a Sindh Assembly seat from Hyderabad.

He was addressing election gathering in Tando Jam and Tando Haider cities. Urging the public to vote for him, Qazi expressed resolve to challenge ‘Bhotar’ (feudal lord) culture and tyrannical mindset of traditional politicians in Sindh.

3. Water protests continue across Sindh

Daily Awami Awaz, Hyderabad

People in different cities of Sindh staged protests against unavailability of irrigation and drinking water. The protests were held mostly by farmers in Manjhand, Johi, Thatta, Sujawal, Nawabshah, Naushahro Feroze and other cities.

People in Memon Goth of Karachi’s Gadap Town also protested the paucity of potable water in the area, vandalizing union council chairman’s office during their hours-long sit-in.

4. Benazir University in crisis after political meddling

Daily Sindh Express, Hyderabad

Rampant political interference in the administrative affairs has badly affected Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana. The academy is administratively paralysed following the resignation of its vice chancellor and removal of illegally appointed registrar.

An inquiry has found that at least 400 positions at the university, from grade 1 to 17, were sold out and illegally filled within a month in 2017.