Sindh headlines: Protest against SPSC, vote for martyrs, BB varsity in crisis

June 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Digital brings to you the major headlines from newspapers across Sindh.

1. Students protest against SPSC policy
Daily Kawish, Hyderabad

A large number of students preparing for Sindh Public Service Commission’s combined competitive examination rallied in Larkana. They protested against the commission’s decision to introduce negative marks in the upcoming screening test for posts of grade 17. The exam will start from June 24.

2. Sindh not to vote for martyrs anymore: Qazi
Daily Ibrat, Hyderabad

“People of Sindh will not vote in the name of martyrs in this election,” said Tabdili Pasand Party chief Ali Qazi, who is in run for a Sindh Assembly seat from Hyderabad.

He was addressing election gathering in Tando Jam and Tando Haider cities. Urging the public to vote for him, Qazi expressed resolve to challenge ‘Bhotar’ (feudal lord) culture and tyrannical mindset of traditional politicians in Sindh.

3. Water protests continue across Sindh
Daily Awami Awaz, Hyderabad

People in different cities of Sindh staged protests against unavailability of irrigation and drinking water. The protests were held mostly by farmers in Manjhand, Johi, Thatta, Sujawal, Nawabshah, Naushahro Feroze and other cities.

People in Memon Goth of Karachi’s Gadap Town also protested the paucity of potable water in the area, vandalizing union council chairman’s office during their hours-long sit-in.

4. Benazir University in crisis after political meddling
Daily Sindh Express, Hyderabad

Rampant political interference in the administrative affairs has badly affected Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana. The academy is administratively paralysed following the resignation of its vice chancellor and removal of illegally appointed registrar.

An inquiry has found that at least 400 positions at the university, from grade 1 to 17, were sold out and illegally filled within a month in 2017.

 
 
 

See Also

How many seats will the PML-N and PTI bag in Lahore?

June 21, 2018 8:38 pm

PTI makes seat adjustment with Pir Pagara’s GDA to defeat PPP in Sindh

June 21, 2018 12:10 pm

Sindh headlines: GDA govt, Hyderabad seats, jiyalas join PTI

June 20, 2018 6:50 pm

PTI challenges NA-53 returning officer’s decision against Imran Khan

June 20, 2018 10:33 am

Ziaullah Afridi’s nomination papers rejected

June 19, 2018 5:16 pm

Imran, Bilawal, Shehbaz confirmed for election battle in Karachi

June 19, 2018 5:10 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.