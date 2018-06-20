Sindh headlines: GDA govt, Hyderabad seats, jiyalas join PTI

June 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Digital brings to you the major headlines from newspapers across Sindh.

1. GDA to form next govt in Sindh: Pir Pagara
Daily Kawish, Hyderabad

The Grand Democratic Alliance will win a majority of seats in Sindh and form the next provincial government, said Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi (Pir Pagara), who is also head of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional. He was addressing a gathering at his native town, Pir Jo Goth, near Khairpur.

2. Ali Qazi, Qadir Magsi, Palijo to vie for Hyderabad seats
Daily Ibrat, Hyderabad

The Election Commission completed the scrutiny of and accepted the nomination papers of more than two dozen candidates for Hyderabad’s NA-227, PS-63 and PS-64.

Key political figures, including Sindh United Party chief Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote, Tabdili Pasand Party chief Ali Qazi, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party leader Qadir Magsi and Qaumi Awami Tehreek leader Ayaz Latif Palijo are in fray for the seats.

3. GDA govt to herald new era in Sindh: Ayaz Palijo
Daily Awami Awaz, Hyderabad

Pakistan People’s Party has completely failed to deliver in Sindh. It has ruined the province in the name of roti, kapra and makan, said Ayaz Latif Palijo. The Grand Democratic Alliance General Secretary said if GDA came into power, its government will herald a new era of development and prosperity in Sindh.

4. Over 30 jiyalas jump ship to join PTI
Daily Sindh Express, Hyderabad

More than 30 diehard supporters of the Pakistan People’s Party announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Ratodero city of Larkana district. PTI Sindh leader Ameer Bux Bhutto welcomed their joining. He said it shows that the PPP has greatly disappointed the people of Sindh.

 
 
 

By: Samaa Web Desk

