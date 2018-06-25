Sindh headlines: First female Hindu candidate and Hunger strike against Kalabagh Dam

Samaa Digital brings to you the major headlines from newspapers across Sindh.

1. Sukkur residents protest for basic facilities

Daily Kawish, Hyderabad

A good number of residents in Sukkur city protested at Shikarpur road against the lack for basic facilities in the city including water and sanitation. The protestors chanted slogans against the ruling PPP, saying that the party has not delivered on its promises.

2. Tharparkar’s first female Hindu candidate joins PSP

Daily Ibrat, Hyderabad

Sunita Parmar, the first Hindu woman contesting election from Sindh’s Tharparkar district, announced that she would join Pak Sarzameen Party. She is contesting the general election as an independent candidate from PS-56 (Islamkot).

3. Protest against Amir Bhanbhro’s disappearance

Daily Awami Awaz, Hyderabad

Sindh National Party workers in different cities of Sindh protested the ‘enforced disappearance’ of their party chief Amir Bhanbhro. They said the national party leader was picked up by Rangers from his Karachi residence. “Bhanbhro was disappeared for raising his voice for Sindh,” said SNP General Secretary Dr. Asghar Dahiri.

4. GDA to finish PPP from Sindh: Spokesperson

Daily Sindh Express, Hyderabad

Spokesperson of the anti-PPP Grand Democratic Alliance has said that the coalition would eliminate Pakistan People’s Party in the general elections. He accused the party’s leaders of minting money by selling fake posting orders of government jobs in the past.

5. Hunger strike against Kalabagh Dam in Thatta

Daily Sindh Express, Hyderabad

Awami Rabta Tehreek’s two-day token hunger strike against controversial Kalabagh dam ended in Thatta. A large number of people from different walks of life denounced the proposed revival of the water project.