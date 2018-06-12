Sindh headlines: 275 deaths in a month, discord in PPP, water protests

Samaa Digital brings to you the major headlines from newspapers across Sindh.

At least 275 newborns die in Larkana hospital in one month

Daily Kawish, Hyderabad

At least 275 newborns have died in Larkana’s Chandka Medical College Hospital in the month of May.

Doctors claim that the hot weather is main cause of the deaths. However, news reports suggest that the lacks of proper facilities at the hospital could be a factor.

Beside the 275 deaths, doctors say, 800 children were taken back home without medical advice.

The city’s upscale area, where government officers live, has been exempted from load-shedding, but not the hospital where and patients and attendants have no options but to use hand fans.

Due to hours-long load-shedding, the hospital has to rely on its only 1000 KV generator, which cannot take the load. The hospital administration has ignored an advisory for the purchase of a 3000 KV generator.

Larkana experiences 46 to 49 degree centigrade temperature these days.

Protest against water shortage in various districts

Daily Kawish, Hyderabad

Farmers are facing acute shortage of water in many districts of Sindh. On Tuesday, they held protest in Khipro, Ghotki, Qambar, Shahdadkot, Sehwan and other cities against non-availability of water in canals.

The protestors held irrigation department officials responsible for the mismanagement. They said water is not being released to tail-end areas of distributaries, causing an acute shortage of drinking water.

The situation is forcing people to fetch brackish water from hand pumps, wells and from private filter plants.

Discord in PPP over ticket distribution

Daily Kawish, Hyderabad

Various influential figures of the PPP are contesting the general election independently after being ignored by the party.

The PPP’s face-off with its former lawmakers is likely in Jamshoro, Kotri, Khairpur, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Naushahro Feroze, Kot Gulam Muhammad, Nangarparkar, Badin, Jacobabad, Ghotki and Matiari. Here party leaders will contest independently.

The leaders say that they are disappointed with PPP’s decision.

Sindh’s biggest election battle likely in Badin

Daily Awami Awaz, Hyderabad

A tough election competition is expected between PPP and its dissident Mirza family in Badin.

On Monday, former National Assembly Speaker and Grand Democratic Alliance leader Fehmida Mirza filed her nomination papers for NA-230, PS-73 (Badin) and PS-74 (Shaheed Fazil Rahu).

Her husband Dr Zulfiqar Mirza filed papers for NA-229 and PS-74. Their elder son Hasnain filed papers for PS-72 while the youngest son Hassam submitted papers for PS-71, PS-72 and PS-73.

Makhdooms bag all PPP tickets for Matiari

Sindh Express, Hyderabad

The Makhdoom family of Matiari has secured all election tickets awarded by PPP for National Assembly and Sindh Assembly seats in the district.

Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman has got the ticket for NA-223 (Matiari), Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman for PS-58, and Makhdoom Rafiq-uz-Zaman for PS-59 seat.

PPP ruined Sindh in ten years: Arbab

Daily Ibrat, Hyderabad

Former Chief Minister Sindh, Arbab Ghulam Rahim has accuses PPP of record-breaking corruption. Addressing a gathering in Umarkot, he urged the public to unite against PPP.

“Every corrupt politician should go through an accountability process before he can seek votes from the public,” he said.