Sheikh Rasheed to campaign for election on a ‘motorcycle’

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, chairperson of the Awami Muslim League (AML), announced that he will campaign on a motorcycle.

“I will be campaigning for the election on a motorcycle in the last 10 days of the campaign,” Rasheed told the media on Sunday. “Our main competition is with a drug dealer. The ink pot with a pen and bat will emerge victorious in this year’s elections.”

An ink pot with a pen is the AML’s election symbol. The PTI is contesting the election with the symbol of a bat.

According to the AML chief, money cannot buy the people of Rawalpindi. He said that the election should take place on time no matter what the situation is.

Rasheed will contest the election from NA-60 (Rawalpindi-IV) and NA-62 (Rawalpindi-VI).