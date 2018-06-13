Sheikh Rasheed gets green light to contest elections

The Supreme Court dismissed on Wednesday a plea seeking to disqualify Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed from contesting the elections.

The petition was filed by PML-N leader Shakeel Awan, who claimed Rasheed had intentionally misrepresented his assets on his nomination forms.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Rasheed said he walked into court confidently because he knew he had done nothing wrong.

Declaring himself a ‘Pindi boy’, he warned Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif that he was coming for them.

I will form a government with Imran Khan and deal with all the thieves and money launderers.

He announced that he would be holding rallies on June 22 in NA-60 and June 23 in NA-62.

The AML chief also said that he would have accepted the decision if it was not in his favour as well.

Speaking on the matter, SAMAA TV Islamabad Bureau Chief Khalid Azeem referred to Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s note that recommended the constitution of a larger bench to hear this issue and said the issue definitely needs to be addressed.

Brigadier (retd) Imran Malik said that if the case is brought before a larger bench, the electoral system would get stronger and its credibility would be established. Terming this part of the evolutionary process, he said questioning the system makes it stronger.

Adnan Adil said the verdict affected the PTI as well, adding that Rasheed was practically a part of the PTI even though he had his own party.