Shehbaz Sharif leaves for London to visit Kulsoom Nawaz

Former chief minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif left for London Saturday morning to visit his ailing sister-in-law Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

“Leaving for UK shortly to inquire after my Bhabi’s health,” he tweeted on Saturday morning. “She is in ICU and needs your prayers.”

He also wished the nation Eid Mubarak.

The president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that the enemies of Pakistan are aware that our real strength is our culture.

“Pakistani nation has the capability to stay united at the toughest of times,” he stated.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was hospitalized again after her condition deteriorated. Her doctors have said that the next 24 hours are critical.