Shawwal moon not sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eid on Saturday

Pakistan will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday (June 16) as the Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in the country.

The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chaired by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman was held in Karachi on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said the committee did not receive any credible testimony of moon-sighting from any part of the country.

Saudi Arabia and UAE to celebrate Eid on Friday

According to Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Supreme Court has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Friday, June (15).

The UAE will celebrate will also celebrate Eid tomorrow as the Shawwal moon was sighted in Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, the International Astronomy Center announced on Thursday.

According to the Khaleej Times, the crescent was seen using the technique of astronomical imaging, and the moon wasn’t spotted with the naked eye.