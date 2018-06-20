Sharif sacrificed Rashid and Fatemi but got nothing in return, says Rafique

June 20, 2018
Naeem Ashraf Butt




Former Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said Nawaz Sharif had sacrificed two of his close aides after Dawn Leaks controversy but didn’t get anything in return.

“Mian sahib has sacrificed a lot,” he told SAMAA in an exclusive interview. “He sacrificed Pervez Rashid and Fatemi sahib,” Mr. Rafique said.

He said that it was the failure of the PML-N and PPP that they didn’t change NAB’s ‘draconian’ law.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said Chaudhry Nisar is a visionary and intelligent leader, adding that his presence in the PML-N has always benefitted the party and its politics.

“I hope that Nisar will come back to the PML-N at some time in future,” he said.

The former minister also commented on his election fight with PTI chairman Imran Khan in NA-131. “It seems that a tailor-made constituency was made so the Laadla can contest polls from here.”

However, Mr. Rafique said the PML-N told him not to fall back and he would contest election against Imran Khan.

“We want the rule of constitution in the country,” he said. “We don’t’ want any deep state within the country.”
 
 
 

