Shahid Khaqan Abbasi comes face to face with angry mob in Rawalpindi’s Kahuta

PML-N workers were displeased when former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited Kahuta, an administrative division of Rawalpindi, on Sunday and, instead of the grand reception he was no doubt expecting, he was met with an angry mob.

They say he has not done anything for the residents of the area in the past five years. The workers blocked Abbasi’s car from proceeding on the road and began to yell slogans against him. They had also tied black bands around their arms to protest against the former premier.

‘Go Abbasi, go’ and ‘respect voters’ were among the slogans the disgruntled voters yelled at the former prime minister.

The workers managed to block traffic on the road for quite a while before the police arrived to clear a way for Abbasi’s vehicle to leave.

The PML-N leader had come to Kahuta, which is part of his constituency, for an election campaign. He was expected to hold a rally in the area as well.

In the new delimitation, some areas that were previously part of Chaudhry Nisar’s constituency became part of Abbasi’s constituency, which angered voters.