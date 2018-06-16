Search for children who drowned in Rawalpindi sewerage drain continues

June 16, 2018
Sadaqat Ali

Pakistani youths push a car along a flooded street during heavy rain in Islamabad on June 15, 2018. Photo: AFP

The search is still under way for four children who are suspected to have drowned in a sewerage drain after the downpour in Rawalpindi on June 15.

According to rescue official Rizwan Ahmed, they were informed of the incident at around 5:45pm on June 15 and have been searching for the children since.

The children were identified as nine-year-old Noman, six-year-old Farhan, four-year-old Sehab and Shah Nawaz.

The incident took place in the sewerage drain of the Jan Colony and Dhokke Khabba drain.

One of the children’s fathers, Ali Hussain, said the children were roaming around in the lane and playing. There are no safety measures around the drain so when the water rose, the children fell in, he said.

 
 
 

