SC wants special cell formed to investigate missing persons’ cases

The Supreme Court ordered on Sunday the establishment of a special cell to investigate cases of missing persons.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had earlier taken suo motu notice of the missing persons and ordered the authorities concerned to locate them immediately.

Over 50 missing persons’ families were present at the SC’s Karachi Registry on Sunday, where they submitted petitions asking to know their loved ones’ whereabouts.

The chief justice ordered the authorities concerned to take action based on the petitions.

During the hearing, the petitioners became rowdy and slammed their hands on the podium. Some reportedly misbehaved with court security officials.

Justice Nisar got up from his seat and left the courtroom. When he came back he told the petitioners that they had violated the sanctity of the court.

“You didn’t listen to me and just kept creating a ruckus,” he said. He asked how they dared to slam their fists on his dais.

“I did not expect such coarse behaviour from daughters of the nation,” he said, criticising them for raising their hands against police personnel.

He said the only reason he was letting them go and not sending them to jail was because they were women.

He ended the hearing by directing that a special cell be set up to investigate the cases of the missing persons.