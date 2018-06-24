SC wants special cell formed to investigate missing persons’ cases

June 24, 2018
Irfan Ul Haque

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. Photo: Reuters

The Supreme Court ordered on Sunday the establishment of a special cell to investigate cases of missing persons.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had earlier taken suo motu notice of the missing persons and ordered the authorities concerned to locate them immediately.

Over 50 missing persons’ families were present at the SC’s Karachi Registry on Sunday, where they submitted petitions asking to know their loved ones’ whereabouts.

The chief justice ordered the authorities concerned to take action based on the petitions.

During the hearing, the petitioners became rowdy and slammed their hands on the podium. Some reportedly misbehaved with court security officials.

Justice Nisar got up from his seat and left the courtroom. When he came back he told the petitioners that they had violated the sanctity of the court.

“You didn’t listen to me and just kept creating a ruckus,” he said. He asked how they dared to slam their fists on his dais.

“I did not expect such coarse behaviour from daughters of the nation,” he said, criticising them for raising their hands against police personnel.

He said the only reason he was letting them go and not sending them to jail was because they were women.

He ended the hearing by directing that a special cell be set up to investigate the cases of the missing persons.

 
 
 

See Also

Watch: Nisar Khuhro faces chants of ‘shame, shame’ in Larkana

June 23, 2018 12:21 am

SC wants to know how oil prices are decided

June 22, 2018 4:37 pm

What’s with the affidavit and why do politicians not want to fill it for the elections?

June 20, 2018 6:30 pm

How can railway dept sell Sindh government’s land, asks CJ

June 19, 2018 12:27 pm

Student stabbed 23 times fights to see her attacker jailed

June 14, 2018 9:54 am

Musharraf stays in Dubai, loses chance to contest elections

June 14, 2018 9:45 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.