SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on June 13

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on a plea seeking disqualification of Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday, June 13.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had reserved its judgment in the case on March 20.

PML-N’s Shakil Awan, who was defeated by AML leader in 2013 election, had filed a petition against Sheikh Rasheed, alleging that he had misdeclared his assets in his nomination papers.

Sheikh Rasheed had told the court that he didn’t misdeclare his assets but his lawyer made a mistake while filling the form.