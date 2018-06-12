SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on June 13

June 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on a plea seeking disqualification of Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday, June 13.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had reserved its judgment in the case on March 20.

PML-N’s Shakil Awan, who was defeated by AML leader in 2013 election, had filed a petition against Sheikh Rasheed, alleging that he had misdeclared his assets in his nomination papers.

Sheikh Rasheed had told the court that he didn’t misdeclare his assets but his lawyer made a mistake while filling the form.

 
 
 

See Also

100 bank defaulters emerge as election body vets 12,000 people who want to stand for election

June 12, 2018 3:21 pm

PML-N still capable of giving tough time to PTI in Punjab, says Nadeem Malik

June 12, 2018 12:00 am

Hafiz Saeed’s MML to support unknown group in elections

June 11, 2018 9:38 pm

Nawaz Sharif seeks time to enlist new lawyer

June 11, 2018 7:21 pm

Hamza Shahbaz, Ayesha Ahad called to judge’s chambers on abuse case

June 11, 2018 1:27 pm

After CJ’s one-month deadline, Nawaz Sharif has no lawyer

June 11, 2018 10:27 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.