SC dismisses petition seeking Aafia Siddqui’s repatriation

June 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Protesters carry portraits of Aafia Siddiqui as they stage a demonstration for her release in Lahore on November 15, 2014. PHOTO: AFP

Supreme Court dismissed on Monday a petition seeking the repatriation of Dr Afia Siddiqui.

The petition was filed by Dr Fauzia Siddiqui for the repatriation of her sister from the United States.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice Saqib Nasir ruled that the case does not come under the apex court’s jurisdiction.

During the hearing, Justic Nisar rhetorically asked how Pakistan could give orders to a sovereign country. “What would we do if US throws out our order?”

Expressing his helplessness, Justice Nisar said that neither the court nor the government can do anything for Siddiqui’s repatriation.

In 2010, a US court convicted Siddiqui, who was then 46 years old, on charges of attempted murder and assault of US personnel in Afghanistan. She is serving an 86-year jail term at the Federal Medical Center, Carswell, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last week, the United States said that Pakistan’s Foreign Office contacted them over reported misbehavior with Pakistani convicted scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui. According to the State Department, prisoners in America are dealt with according to the law.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office had demanded investigations into a report submitted by Pakistan’s consul-general in Houston, Aisha Farooqui, which spoke of abuse in jail. Farooqui met Dr Siddiqui on May 23. According to Farooqui, Dr Siddiqui complained about physical and sexual abuse by prison staff.

 
 
 

See Also

Isle of dogs: Pakistan fishermen feed islands full of strays

June 25, 2018 5:15 pm

Pakistan to plead against being put on FATF ‘Grey List’

June 25, 2018 1:47 pm

Pakistan lose to Australia in Hockey Champions Trophy

June 25, 2018 11:18 am

I get offers to fix matches every time I play against India, says Umar Akmal

June 24, 2018 3:19 pm

Hockey Champions Trophy: India defeat Pakistan in opener

June 24, 2018 11:24 am

US government reunites 522 children removed under ‘zero tolerance’

June 24, 2018 8:06 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.