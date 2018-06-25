SC dismisses petition seeking Aafia Siddqui’s repatriation

Supreme Court dismissed on Monday a petition seeking the repatriation of Dr Afia Siddiqui.

The petition was filed by Dr Fauzia Siddiqui for the repatriation of her sister from the United States.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice Saqib Nasir ruled that the case does not come under the apex court’s jurisdiction.

During the hearing, Justic Nisar rhetorically asked how Pakistan could give orders to a sovereign country. “What would we do if US throws out our order?”

Expressing his helplessness, Justice Nisar said that neither the court nor the government can do anything for Siddiqui’s repatriation.

In 2010, a US court convicted Siddiqui, who was then 46 years old, on charges of attempted murder and assault of US personnel in Afghanistan. She is serving an 86-year jail term at the Federal Medical Center, Carswell, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last week, the United States said that Pakistan’s Foreign Office contacted them over reported misbehavior with Pakistani convicted scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui. According to the State Department, prisoners in America are dealt with according to the law.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office had demanded investigations into a report submitted by Pakistan’s consul-general in Houston, Aisha Farooqui, which spoke of abuse in jail. Farooqui met Dr Siddiqui on May 23. According to Farooqui, Dr Siddiqui complained about physical and sexual abuse by prison staff.