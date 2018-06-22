Same lobby against me and Chaudhry Nisar, says Zaeem Qadri

Anchorperson Nadeem Malik asked Qadri on Thursday if the same people are responsible for everything that is happening to Nisar and him. “It’s the same lobby,” replied Qadri.Qadri parted ways with the PML-N on Thursday. He announced that he will contest the election from NA-133 as an independent candidate after former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, refused to allot him a ticket.“Lahore is not the property of anyone’s father,” Qadri told Malik. “Lahore belongs to the people of Lahore and I will contest and win the election independently from here. I am not the masseur, boot polisher or servant of Hamza Shahbaz or Shehbaz Sharif.”Qadri said that he will speak out against anyone who speaks against him.“It has been 20 years,” said Qadri. “I also have some self-respect. I am a poor man but I don’t sell my honour.”Qadri became upset with the PML-N leadership after the party decided to field another candidate to contest the election from NA-133. He is not the only PML-N leader to have left the party ahead of the election. Nisar is also contesting the polls as an independent candidate.