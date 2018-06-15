Returning officer summons Imran Khan over Tyrian White issue

June 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PTI chief Imran Khan. Photo: AFP

A returning officer has summoned Imran Khan as former CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry’s party has challenged the PTI chief’s nomination papers.

The Justice Democratic Party challenged Mr Khan’s papers in light of Article 62 (1)(f), which requires all public office holders to be truthful and honest.

Justice Democratic Party spokesperson Sheikh Ehsan said on Awaz programme that Mr Khan is not truthful and honest as Tyrian White is his daughter. “We have presented evidence before the returning officer,” he said. According to him, they have submitted a number of photographs.

PTI leader Ali Zaidi said people who raise such issues are wasting time. “I just want to tell them that they all know the Islamic law,” he said. “If an accuser cannot present four witnesses, he/she faces lashes as punishment.”

 
 
 

See Also

Imran Khan prays for Kulsoom Nawaz

June 15, 2018 10:27 am

Imran Khan takes wife on Saudi Arabia trip

June 12, 2018 10:22 am

PML-N still capable of giving tough time to PTI in Punjab, says Nadeem Malik

June 12, 2018 12:00 am

Is it going to get nasty with Imran Khan v Khwaja Saad in NA-131 Lahore?

June 11, 2018 4:11 pm

Who do I vote for in Islamabad?

June 11, 2018 4:07 pm

Rejected candidate gripes: PTI gives tickets to drug pushers

June 11, 2018 1:41 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.