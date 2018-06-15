Returning officer summons Imran Khan over Tyrian White issue

A returning officer has summoned Imran Khan as former CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry’s party has challenged the PTI chief’s nomination papers.

The Justice Democratic Party challenged Mr Khan’s papers in light of Article 62 (1)(f), which requires all public office holders to be truthful and honest.

Justice Democratic Party spokesperson Sheikh Ehsan said on Awaz programme that Mr Khan is not truthful and honest as Tyrian White is his daughter. “We have presented evidence before the returning officer,” he said. According to him, they have submitted a number of photographs.

PTI leader Ali Zaidi said people who raise such issues are wasting time. “I just want to tell them that they all know the Islamic law,” he said. “If an accuser cannot present four witnesses, he/she faces lashes as punishment.”