Sahil Jogi

Rescue workers fished a woman’s body out of River Indus at Lab-e-Mehran in Sukkur.

The woman has to be identified, said Edhi officials, who shifted her to a morgue.

Eight bodies, four men and as many women, have been fished out of River Indus in the past one month. Of them, only one man was identified. Six others were found in gunny sacks and were buried after failure in identifying them, said an Edhi official.