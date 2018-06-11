Rejected candidate gripes: PTI gives tickets to drug pushers

PTI candidate Fazal Elahi said that the party has given the ticket for Peshawar’s PK-79 constituency to what he said was a “drug pusher”.

“I will soon present evidence against the candidate of PK-79 to Imran Khan,” he said. “I will win the PK-72 seat.”

The PTI ticket for PK-79 has been given to Nasir Moosazai, who was previously in the PML-N.​ SAMAA Digital could not immediately elicit comment from Mr Moosazai on the allegations, which have not been proven yet.

Some PTI members have started leaving the party, upset with how the tickets have been awarded.

Yaseen Khalil and Shamsur Rehman Khattak recently left. Former MPA Yaseen Khalil joined the PPP. He will contest from PK 73, Hayatabad. Former MNA Shamsur Rehman left the party because of what he said was the PTI’s “unfair” ticket distribution. He will now contest as an independent candidate from NA-34.

​The PTI Labor Wing workers are protesting in front of Insaf House in Karachi. Workers protested at Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala. They were joined by activists from Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Mianwalli, Leh, Jaranwala, Bannu. They blocked roads there, lay down in front of the party leader cars and tried to enter Imran Khan’s residence.

They are protesting that the PTI did not give tickets to deserving workers but is giving priority to people who are joining from other parties. Imran Khan met them and gave them reassurances.

Party members from Faisalabad, Okara, Quetta, Swat and Mardan were also upset. Faisalabad workers reminded party leaders of their sacrifices. Protestors in Quetta said that they will support independent candidates if this issue is not addressed​.