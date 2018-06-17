Rains in Punjab, KP bring pleasant weather on Eid

June 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Weather in most parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa became pleasant after it rained on both Eid days.

It rained in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Azad Kashmir on Saturday. According to the Met Office, showers are expected in different parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday as well. Strong winds, thunder and lightning are also expected in Sahiwal, DG Khan, Multan and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Karachi, the weather was sunny for most part of the day on the first day of Eid. On Friday, light rain hit parts of the city, including II Chundrigar Road, University Road, Mosamiyat, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Nazimabad. The Met Office had predicted more rains on Saturday and Sunday.

Most parts of Balochistan braved high temperature, with 38 degrees Celsius recorded in Sibbi.
 
 
 

