Rabita Committee turned MQM workers into criminals, says Shahid Pasha

MQM-Pakistan suspended the basic membership of Shahid Pasha on Monday. Pasha then launched a tirade against party leaders.

Pasha had told SAMAA TV that some party leaders had been giving out misinformation to intelligence agencies “out of revenge”. According to him, he had also fallen victim to such revenge tactics. “I have also learnt that these guys got many of our workers arrested after misguiding them,” he said.

The party suspended his basic membership after the statement, citing violation of party discipline.

“The Rabita Committee turned party workers into criminals,” he said after his membership was suspended. “They were involved in China-cutting.”

He said that the eight members of the Rabita Committee would be responsible if something happens to him. According to him, party workers were targeted for revenge.

“Kanwar Naveed has a 50-acre farmhouse in Hyderabad,” he said. “His son has a water boat.”

He said Wasim Akhtar should disclose his source of wealth. “How did he buy his bungalow in DHA? Those who deal in meat business should tell us from where they got all that money.”

He said Amir Khan would not meet the families of the party’s martyrs. He also criticised Dr Farooq Sattar and Faisal Subzwari.

On the other hand, Dr Sattar said that he had invited Pasha to sort out the differences between the Rabita Committee and the estranged leader. He distanced himself from Pasha’s allegations. “We tried to explain things to him but Pasha did as he wished,” said Dr Sattar. “It’s not okay to level allegations without proof.”

Dr Sattar said that questions would arise about Pasha as well if he continued to level allegations.

Differences emerged between MQM and Pasha after the latter came out with an ‘ideological’ group within the party. The ‘ideological’ group has emerged after the Bahadurabad and PIB factions set aside their differences and united for the election.

The ‘ideological’ faction put forward three demands before the Rabita Committee. These demands were accountability of corrupt leaders, allotment of tickets to relatives of the party martyrs and political prisoners, and restoration of the previous positions of Dr Sattar and other leaders. Kamran Tessori and Engineer Kashif are also members of the ‘ideological’ faction.