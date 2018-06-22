PTM’s Mohsin Dawar to contest election from North Waziristan

June 22, 2018
Khan Zamir

A safer and viable environment for the election prevails in North Waziristan after the region merged into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. This has allowed people to venture into politics. PTM leader Mohsin Dawar is one such person.

Dawar is contesting the election from North Waziristan’s NA-48, which was previously NA-40. He is an independent candidate as PTM leadership maintains it is a non-parliamentary movement.

What are the chances of Dawar winning from the constituency? JUI-F has generally emerged victorious in the area. However, an independent candidate, Muhammad Nazir, won with 18,055 votes in 2013.

Other candidates vying for the seat this election are PTI’s Aurangzeb Khan, who secured the second-most number of votes in the previous election as an independent candidate, JUI-F’s Mufti Misbahuddin and PPP’s Malik Ghulam.

 
 
 

