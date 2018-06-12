PTM calls off Razmak rally after talks with govt backed Jirga

June 12, 2018
Muhammad Sajjad Haider

PTM leader Mohsin Dawar is talking to media along with the members of government backed Jirga.

The Pakhtun Tahasffuz Movement has called off its rally in Razmak after talks with the government backed Jirga.

Mohsin Dawar, a PTM leader, tweeted that they have agreed to postpone Razmak Jalsa with the condition that group’s arrested workers would be released.

The PTM had planned to organize a public gathering in Razmak, North Waziristan on the third day of Eid.

The talks between the Jirga and PTM were held in Peshawar on Tuesday (June 12).

The members of Jirga have agreed to forward PTM’s request to authorities for the release of group’s arrested workers.

The PTM has assured the Jirga that the group would not criticize the state institutions.

The second round of talks would be held after Eid on June 22.

 
 
 

