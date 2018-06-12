PTM calls off Razmak rally after talks with govt backed Jirga

The Pakhtun Tahasffuz Movement has called off its rally in Razmak after talks with the government backed Jirga.

Mohsin Dawar, a PTM leader, tweeted that they have agreed to postpone Razmak Jalsa with the condition that group’s arrested workers would be released.

Talks with Jirga representing the State held today. Details were shared in a joint presser. PTM agreed to postpone Razmak Jalsa on Jirga’s request with the condition that arrested PTM Workers held by military & police in Mir Ali, Islamabad & other places shall be released today. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) June 12, 2018

The PTM had planned to organize a public gathering in Razmak, North Waziristan on the third day of Eid.

The talks between the Jirga and PTM were held in Peshawar on Tuesday (June 12).

The members of Jirga have agreed to forward PTM’s request to authorities for the release of group’s arrested workers.

The PTM has assured the Jirga that the group would not criticize the state institutions.

The second round of talks would be held after Eid on June 22.