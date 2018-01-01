PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi declares assets worth Rs283m

PTI Vice-President Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has declared assets worth Rs283.67 million.

As part of the electoral process, candidates are required to declare all their assets. Qureshi is contesting the elections from Multan.

His assets include a bank account in London with £88,000 in it, two houses in Multan and one each in Lahore and Islamabad. He is also the owner of two plots in Bahawalpur’s DHA.

His wife also has £26,512 in an account in London.

According to Qureshi, his house in Multan is worth Rs5.76 million, his house in Lahore worth Rs6.5 million and house in Islamabad’s F-7 area worth Rs3.47 million.

He also owns four cars worth a combined Rs1.09 million.