PTI protest in Multan leaves three women injured

A protest by PTI workers in Multan turned ugly when female workers physically fought each other outside Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s house.

After protesting outside Imran Khan’s Banigala residence, angry workers of the PTI have now started surrounding the houses of other party leaders over distribution of election tickets.

On Sunday, more than a dozen female workers came to protest outside the house of PTI Vice-Chairperson Qureshi in Multan. They were complaining against being ignored in the ticket awarding process for women’s reserved seats.

Suddenly, another group of the party’s women’s wing clashed with the protestors, beating them with sticks and dragging them onto the road.

Three workers were injured by the time the police arrived and dispersed the mob.

Qureshi has denied any involvement in the ticket distribution, saying that it was done by local leaders in Multan.

On the other hand, the female workers say they were told by Qureshi that they did not get the ticket due to their support of Jahangir Tareen, a senior PTI leader who has differences with Qureshi.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry assured that the issue would be resolved.

“Many women workers deserve the tickets, but the PTI has thousands of female supporters. All of them cannot be accommodated. I will advise them to continue their struggle for the sake of a new Pakistan,” he said.

Chaudhry said the PTI leadership has directed local leaders to address the concerns of supporters who have complaints about ticket distribution.