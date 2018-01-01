PTI makes seat adjustment with Pir Pagara’s GDA to defeat PPP in Sindh

Imran Khan’s PTI has made seat adjustment with Pir Pagara’s Grand Democratic Alliance in Sindh. Together, they aim to defeat the PPP in its stronghold.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and PTI reached an agreement after discussions on seat adjustment.

The GDA declared its support for PTI’s Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Sindh’s NA-220 and NA-221 seats. PTI will support the GDA candidates for the Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar seats. The party will not field its own candidates for the elections on these seats.

“The GDA will form the next government in Sindh,” said Pir Pagara, the chief of the GDA. “We will rid Sindh of Asif Zardari.” Ghous Ali Shah, Pir Sadaruddin Shah, Ayaz Palijo, Zulfiqar Mirza, Fehmida Mirza, Arbab Ghulam Rahim and Safdar Abbasi attended the GDA meeting on Wednesday in Karachi.

“We will conquer all the dens of corruption in Sindh,” said Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi. According to Ghous, the end of Zardari’s politics is near. Zulfiqar said the GDA will sweep the election across Sindh.