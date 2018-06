Despite being touted as a party of the youth, the PTI failed to field a single candidate under the age of 55 in Gujrat.

Of the five tickets awarded by the party in the area, two were for the National Assembly and the remaining three were for the Punjab Assembly.

The candidates being fielded in the area are 65-year-old Faizul Hassan Shah, 69-year-old Chaudhry Ilyas, 70-year-old Mian Arshad Hayat, 57-year-old Saleem Sarwar Jaura and 55-year-old Chaudhry Zubair Tanda.