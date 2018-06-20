PTI challenges NA-53 returning officer’s decision against Imran Khan

PTI challenged on Wednesday the decision of the returning officer for Islamabad’s NA-53, who rejected Imran Khan’s papers for not completing an affidavit.

On Tuesday, the returning officer for Islamabad’s NA-53 rejected the PTI chief and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s nomination papers. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Imran and Abbasi did not complete the affidavit of the nomination forms. The returning officer also rejected the nomination papers of Ayesha Gulalai on the same grounds.

Imran’s lawyer Babar Awan submitted an appeal against the RO’s decision to the appellate tribunal. According to him, the returning officer’s decision should be nullified as it is not based on facts and is contrary to the Constitution.

The ECP set up on Tuesday election tribunals to hear and dispose of appeals filed against decisions taken by returning officers. The election regulatory body established 12 tribunals on the recommendation of the chief justices of the high courts.