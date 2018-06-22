PPP candidate faces wrath of voters in Kashmore

June 22, 2018
Sanjay Kumar




It seems that youngsters have started rising against incompetent politicians as winds of change blow before the elections.

After Sardar Jamal Leghari, an influential PML-N candidate from Dera Ghazi Khan, another senior politician faced angry voters in his own constituency.

In a viral video, angry young men raise slogans against former district Nazim Kashmore Sardar Saleem Jan Mazari as he arrives in Tangwani town of Kandhkot-Kashmore district.

Mazari is a former MNA and an ex-finance minister of Sindh. He is a PPP candidate for the National Assembly seat from Kashmore.

The young men can be heard chanting, “Kashmore wants a university.”

“We have been protesting for the past two years but no one is taking notice. You were the representative of this area but you never came here,” an infuriated protestor said.

“You are not listening to me,” said the former lawmaker, apparently disturbed by the unexpected situation in his home constituency.
 
 
 

