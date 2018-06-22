Politicians’ assets shocks voters

June 22, 2018
The declarations of properties and address made by politicians ahead of the general elections have shocked voters.

In his nomination papers filed for Hyderabad’s PS-63, PPP leader Sharjeel Memon has declared the worth of 150 tola gold just Rs.1.



A rival candidate has challenged Memon’s documents in the election tribunal. Sharjeel Memon, a former Sindh Information Minister, is facing charges of corruption during his tenure.

The other shocking case of asset detail belongs to former MNA and ex-federal minister of PPP Arbab Alamgir.

He is contesting election from NA-30 Peshawar-I, his wife Asma for NA-27, and son Arbab Zarak for PK-74.

Asset detail revealed in the nomination papers show that Alamgir and Asma are billionaires. He owns properties of Rs.3 billion while his wife has assets of more than Rs.4 billion.
 
 
 

