Politicians’ assets shocks voters

In his nomination papers filed for Hyderabad’s PS-63, PPP leader Sharjeel Memon has declared the worth of 150 tola gold just Rs.1.A rival candidate has challenged Memon’s documents in the election tribunal. Sharjeel Memon, a former Sindh Information Minister, is facing charges of corruption during his tenure.The other shocking case of asset detail belongs to former MNA and ex-federal minister of PPP Arbab Alamgir.He is contesting election from NA-30 Peshawar-I, his wife Asma for NA-27, and son Arbab Zarak for PK-74.Asset detail revealed in the nomination papers show that Alamgir and Asma are billionaires. He owns properties of Rs.3 billion while his wife has assets of more than Rs.4 billion.