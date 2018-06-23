PML-N, PTI begin campaign a month ahead of tough contest

Political parties will begin their election campaigns from Sunday, a month ahead of the election on July 25.

PTI chief Imran Khan will begin his election campaign from Mianwali. The cricketer-turned-politician will hold a rally in Mianwali’s Hockey Stadium. Mianwali is Khan’s hometown. It’s NA-95 is one of the four constituencies from where the PTI chief will be contesting the election.

PML-N leaders will hold similar rallies in other parts of the country. Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will engage an audience in Kallar Syedan while Khawaja Saad Rafique will address a gathering in NA-131. Former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq will hold a rally in NA-129.

Estranged PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar, who is contesting the election as an independent candidate, will organise a rally in Rawalpindi.

On the other hand, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Sirajul Haq will address the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s rally in Peshawar.