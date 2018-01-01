PML-N leader quits party after not being awarded election ticket

PML-N leader Rai Mansab decided on Saturday to quit the party after not being awarded an election ticket.

The former MPA is likely to join the PPP and would contest the election from PP-219, Multan on the PPP’s ticket. He will formally announce his departure from the party in a press conference later in the day.

Mansab is not the first PML-N leader to quit the party over the issue of elections tickets. On Thursday, PML-N leader from Lahore Zaeem Qadri also parted ways with the party after the PML-N decided to field another candidate to contest the election from NA-133. Qadri will now contest the elections as an independent candidate from NA-133, Lahore.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar has also decided to contest elections as an independent candidate.