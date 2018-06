PML-N allotted the ticket to Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, to contest from Lahore’s NA-127.

It will be the first time that Maryam will contest an election. PTI has fielded Jamshed Cheema against the former first daughter in NA-127.

The party has also allotted her the ticket for PP-173. Other than NA-127 and PP-173, Maryam had filed her nomination papers for NA-125. Her papers were accepted in all three constituencies.