PML-N decides to award Chaudhry Nisar tickets for NA-59, NA-63

The PML-N has decided to award Chaudhry Nisar election tickets from NA-59 and NA-63, sources told SAMAA TV.

Nisar, one of the founding members of the PML-N, had developed serious differences with party supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz after the Panama Papers case verdict.

Sources said Nisar was told to appear before the PML-N’s parliamentary board but he refused to be interviewed for the party ticket.

Party president Shehbaz Sharif, a close friend of Nisar, has been trying to persuade Nawaz to give Nisar an election ticket.

Nisar has not openly commented on his differences with the party leadership. However, the disgruntled leader has expressed his displeasure over the party’s narrative after Panama case verdict a number of times.

At a press conference on June 22, Nisar declined to speak about his differences with Nawaz and said he will reveal the differences after Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition stabilises.

Nisar had already announced that he would contest the elections independently from two national and two provincial assembly seats.

PTI’s popular vote bank could create problems for Nisar

Khalid Azeem, SAMAA’s Islamabad bureau chief, said Nisar’s opponent in his constituency Ghulam Sarwar is not a weak candidate.

“Ghulam Sarwar and PTI’s popular vote bank could create problems for Chaudhry Nisar,” he added.

Groups within PML-N want Nisar in the party

SAMAA’s Lahore bureau chief Ahmad Waleed said that groups within the PML-N do not want to lose Nisar.

He said Shehbaz must have spoken with Nisar before making the decision to award the tickets to the former interior minister.