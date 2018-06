PML-N candidate downplays competition with Chaudhry Nisar in NA-63

The PML-N candidate for NA-63 has said that the true competition will be between his party and the PTI, not Chaudhry Nisar.

Dismissing Nisar’s importance in the area, Sardar Mumtaz has said that the real competition will not be with Nisar but between the two political parties.

In this constituency, a single person cannot get votes, he said.

Mumtaz said the area’s voters know who the real competition will be between.