PML-N announces National Assembly candidates from KP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced its candidates contesting the 2018 general election on national seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif will be contesting the elections from NA-3 Swat-III.

Captain (retd) Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is standing from NA-14 Mansehra-cum-Torghar.

PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhawa President Engineer Amir Muqam is contesting from NA-2 Swat-I and NA-29 Peshawar-III.

The party’s candidate for NA-1 Chitral is Shehzada Iftikhar, who joined the party recently, was previously an aide of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Here is the full list of PML-N candidates contesting the elections in KP:

NA-1 Chitral: Shehzada Iftikhar

NA-2 Swat-I: Engineer Amir Muqam

NA-3 Swat-II: Shehbaz Sharif

NA-4 Swat-III: Feroze Shah

NA-5 Upper Dir: Nisar Wirdig

NA-6 Lower Dir-I: Javed Akhtar Tajik

NA-7 Lower Dir-II: Sobia Shahid

NA-11 Kohistan: Malik Misr Khan

NA-12 Battagram: Alamzaib Khan

NA-13 Mansehra-I: Sardar Shah

NA-14 Mansehra-cum-Torghar: Captain (retd) Safdar

NA-17 Haripur: Babar Nawaz

NA-18 Swabi-I: Haji Sajjad

NA-19 Swabi-II: Imranullah

NA-21 Mardan-II: Arsalan Hoti

NA-22 Mardan-III: Jamshed Mohmand

NA-24 Charsadda-II: Mian Alamgir Shah

NA-25 Nowshehra-I: Siraj Mohammad

NA-26 Nowshehra-II: Haji Nawab

NA-29 Peshawar-III: Engineer Amir Muqam

NA-31 Peshawar-V: Malik Nadeem

NA-32 Kohat: Abbas Afridi

NA-34 Karak: Rehmat Islam Khattak

NA-39 Dera Ismail Khan-II: Akbar Khan