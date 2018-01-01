PML-N announces National Assembly candidates from KP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced its candidates contesting the 2018 general election on national seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif will be contesting the elections from NA-3 Swat-III.
Captain (retd) Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is standing from NA-14 Mansehra-cum-Torghar.
PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhawa President Engineer Amir Muqam is contesting from NA-2 Swat-I and NA-29 Peshawar-III.
The party’s candidate for NA-1 Chitral is Shehzada Iftikhar, who joined the party recently, was previously an aide of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.
Here is the full list of PML-N candidates contesting the elections in KP:
NA-1 Chitral: Shehzada Iftikhar
NA-2 Swat-I: Engineer Amir Muqam
NA-3 Swat-II: Shehbaz Sharif
NA-4 Swat-III: Feroze Shah
NA-5 Upper Dir: Nisar Wirdig
NA-6 Lower Dir-I: Javed Akhtar Tajik
NA-7 Lower Dir-II: Sobia Shahid
NA-11 Kohistan: Malik Misr Khan
NA-12 Battagram: Alamzaib Khan
NA-13 Mansehra-I: Sardar Shah
NA-14 Mansehra-cum-Torghar: Captain (retd) Safdar
NA-17 Haripur: Babar Nawaz
NA-18 Swabi-I: Haji Sajjad
NA-19 Swabi-II: Imranullah
NA-21 Mardan-II: Arsalan Hoti
NA-22 Mardan-III: Jamshed Mohmand
NA-24 Charsadda-II: Mian Alamgir Shah
NA-25 Nowshehra-I: Siraj Mohammad
NA-26 Nowshehra-II: Haji Nawab
NA-29 Peshawar-III: Engineer Amir Muqam
NA-31 Peshawar-V: Malik Nadeem
NA-32 Kohat: Abbas Afridi
NA-34 Karak: Rehmat Islam Khattak
NA-39 Dera Ismail Khan-II: Akbar Khan