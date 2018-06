Media houses must pay their workers before Eid otherwise the court will hear the salaries case on Chand Raat and Eid as well, said Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The Supreme Court was hearing the case regarding media workers’ salaries at its Lahore registry on Sunday. The CJ summoned the CEOs and owners of media houses for not paying their employees.

“If you can’t pay them their salaries, we can arrange loans for you,” he remarked.