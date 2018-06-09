Pakistan Navy rescues 11 Iranians from sinking boat

June 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The Pakistan Navy rescued 11 Iranians from a sinking boat 230 kilometres off the Karachi coast.

According to the Pakistan Navy spokesperson, rescue teams were dispatched upon receiving information about the incident. PNS Nasr and two KC King Helicopters took part in the rescue operation.

After rescue efforts that continued for an hour and a half, the stranded crew members were air-lifted to the naval airbase in Karachi. The crew members have been handed over to the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for repatriation to Iran.
 
 
 

