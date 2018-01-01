Out with the old, in with the new: PTI updates its candidate list once again

The PTI has released another candidate list with some major changes, possibly in response to widespread protests by party workers over electoral ticket allotment.

According to the new list, Ali Muhammad Khan, Aamir Liaquat and Faisal Vawda have been given tickets and Sikandar Bosan, Nazir Jatt and Ayesha Nazir’s tickets have been taken back.

The PTI has fielded 231 candidates for 272 National Assembly seats and 90 candidates for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 238 for the Punjab Assembly, 79 for the Sindh Assembly and 36 for the Balochistan Assembly.

Among other changes in the list is the fact that Ghulam Abbas, who never asked for a ticket, has been awarded the ticket for NA-74 Sialkot, while the ticket for the provincial assembly seat in the area has been taken back from his son Ahsan Abbas.

In NA-92 Sargodha, the ticket was taken back from Zafar Ahmed Qureshi and given to Sahibzada Qasim Sialvi. However, strangely enough, he never submitted his nomination papers.

After giving tickets to Ayesha Nazir and her father Nazir Jatt for the provincial and national assembly seats in Vehari, the PTI has taken the tickets back, according to the new list.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi has a provincial assembly ticket but from Lahore Allama Iqbal’s grandson Waleed Iqbal has not been given a ticket.

Despite this reshuffle, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan is still contesting from five constituencies, Qureshi from three and Ghulam Suroor Khan, Tahir Sadiq and Khusro Bakhtiar from two each.