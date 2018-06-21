Officials come under fire for allowing Zulfi Bukhari to leave the country

The Islamabad High Court and Senate standing committee on interior separately came down hard on officials for allowing Zulfi Bukhari to leave the country.

The Islamabad High Court has summoned replies from the interior ministry and other respondents in the matter.

Bukhari is a close aide of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan.

Justice Aamir Farooq asked why Bukhari was allowed to leave the country despite his name being on the blacklist. He also observed that the National Accountability Bureau was not consulted when he was allowed to leave.

“Is this the same treatment everyone gets?” he asked a representative of the interior ministry.

The joint secretary of the defence ministry has been told to personally appear at the next hearing.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Bukhari said there was no reason to put his name on the blacklist. “I don’t know why it was put on the blacklist. Neither Imran nor I called anyone to have my name removed from the ECL,” he clarified.

“Today it was proven that my name was never on the ECL, it was on the blacklist,” he said, adding that he followed the interior ministry’s rules and procedures to gain permission to leave the country.

The next hearing has been set for June 27

Separately, Interim Interior Minister Azam Khan appeared before a Senate standing committee on interior and accepted the responsibility for Bukhari leaving the country.

He said his name was not removed from the black list at the behest of Imran.

I gave permission for him to leave, said the minister, explaining that the interior secretary approached him and said Bukhari had filed an official request to leave the country for Umrah.

Azam said he had granted him only six days.

The standing committee also took notice of the disappearance of three girls in Cholistan. The Rawalpindi investigations SSP told the committee the girls disappeared on June 13 and the police were informed a day later.

The Punjab inspector general was summoned at the next meeting with a report on the matter.