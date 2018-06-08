‘Sexual torture’ NUST grad apologises to Gul Bukhari, to get counselling

June 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Muhammad Mursaleen, the young man who wrote a tweet advocating “sexual torture” on political analyst Gul Bukhari, has now tweeted an apology.

Mursaleen’s apology comes a day after Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman called on his alma mater to take back his degree, while PTI chairperson Imran Khan told his supporters to critique with intellect. From his Twitter account, Mursaleen appears to be a PTI supporter.

On Friday, NUST tweeted that it was taking appropriate action against Mursaleen.

Bukhari acknowledged the apology on Twitter.

Mursaleen’s original tweets got noticed after activist and lawyer Nighat Dad tweeted screenshots of his tweet against Bukhari.

 
 
 

