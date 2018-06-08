‘Sexual torture’ NUST grad apologises to Gul Bukhari, to get counselling

Muhammad Mursaleen, the young man who wrote a tweet advocating “sexual torture” on political analyst Gul Bukhari, has now tweeted an apology.

I apologize for my remarks against Gul Bukhari, and for the anguish caused. My expression and choice of words were unacceptable.

I shall be counselled by NUST Centre for Counselling & Career Advisory, and undergo mandatory community service so as to develop respect for women. — Mursaleen🇵🇰 (@mursaleenpti) June 8, 2018

Mursaleen’s apology comes a day after Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman called on his alma mater to take back his degree, while PTI chairperson Imran Khan told his supporters to critique with intellect. From his Twitter account, Mursaleen appears to be a PTI supporter.

Irrespective of whom he is targeting I assume @OfficialNUST will revoke degree and @PTI (which is part of his twitter Identity)will move against such an open call to bloodlust and torture. There must be no impunity, or social or professional tolerance for such heinous hate speech https://t.co/O4bwiXbpDp — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 6, 2018

On Friday, NUST tweeted that it was taking appropriate action against Mursaleen.

NUST management has taken notice of the remarks made by its student, Muhammad Mursaleen, and appropriate action is being taken in this regard. — NUST Official (@Official_NUST) June 8, 2018

Bukhari acknowledged the apology on Twitter.

Thank you for your apology. You are probably young enough to be my son. I do pray to god that you never wish sexual torture on any woman, leave alone on a woman old enough to be your mother. My sincere prayers for your future. God bless. https://t.co/Svy6jbENaO — Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) June 8, 2018

Mursaleen’s original tweets got noticed after activist and lawyer Nighat Dad tweeted screenshots of his tweet against Bukhari.