‘No one is bigger than the party’: Abbasi tells Nisar to discuss reservations in party meetings

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has advised disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar to discuss his reservations over party affairs in the meetings and not in public.

“No one is bigger than the party,” the former PM said, talking to SAMAA anchorperson Nadeem Malik on Tuesday. “The party doesn’t bar anyone from expressing their reservations and personal opinions.

Mr. Abbasi said that he thinks PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would be party’s candidate for PM, if the party wins the next elections.

However, he said the party’s parliamentary board will make the final decision.

PML-N to become single largest party after elections

The former PM said the PML-N will become the single largest party after the elections.

“I will prefer to sit on the opposition benches instead of forming a coalition government with the Pakistan People’s Party,” he said.

Maryam’s role to be decided by the party

Mr. Abbasi said no decision has been taken to give any major responsibility to Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz. However, he said her role would be decided by the party’s decision making body.

I don’t call Chief Justice “Baba Rehmatay”

“I don’t call the Chief Justice Baba Rehmatay. He is the Chief Justice,” Mr. Abbasi said, declining to discuss what the two personalities discussed in a meeting on March 27, 2018.