Nawaz Sharif seeks time to enlist new lawyer

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that he has sought time from the court to hire a new lawyer after advocate Khawaja Haris withdrew from representing him in the accountability court.

He said that Khawaja Haris has recused himself from representing him in NAB court after the court compelled him to appear before the court even on Sundays.

“No lawyer in the history has ever been compelled to appear before the court on daily basis and even on Sundays,” the former PM said, addressing a press conference on Monday. “Today, I was told to hire a new lawyer.”

He said the Chief Justice has ordered to announce verdict in my case within a month.

On Sunday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the NAB court to wind up the hearings of all three corruption references against the Sharif family in a month. The Supreme Court rejected the plea of Khawaja Haris, who asked for six weeks to complete the trial.

Mr. Haris wrote to the accountability court that the Supreme Court rejected his plea for six weeks and gave the ‘dictation’ to decide the case in a month. He said that it is not possible for him to work in the given conditions when the court plans on hearing the cases on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

Nawaz Sharif said he is being deprived of his right to defend himself. “My fundamental rights are being violated.”

“Is there any other case which is being monitored by a Judge?” he questioned.

He said no lawyer wanted to take his case because of the conditions set by the court.

Mr. Sharif claimed that the prosecution has failed to prove its claims against him.