Nawaz Sharif leaves for London to spend Eid with ailing wife

Former PM Nawaz Sharif flew to London on Thursday to spend Eid with his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz. His daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, accompanied him.

Kulsoom Nawaz is being treated at a London facility for throat cancer.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had said on Sunday that Mr Sharif and his daughter can go to London to visit Kulsoom Nawaz. They were exempted from appearing before the accountability court for the Avenfield reference hearing on Thursday.

Judge Muhammad Bashir, who is hearing the case, was supposed to hear the final arguments from Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer, Amjad Pervaiz. He did not appear before the court on Thursday. The court adjourned the hearing till June 19.

On Sunday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the NAB court to wind up the hearings of all three corruption references against the Sharif family in a month. The Supreme Court rejected the plea of Khawaja Haris, who asked for six weeks to complete the trial. A day later, Haris withdrew from representing the former PM in the cases. He appeared before the accountability court on Monday along with Mr Sharif.

The Supreme Court had disqualified then PM Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case on July 27, 2017, from holding public office. The deposed PM’s name did not appear in the Panama Papers. The papers linked, however, his children to offshore companies and properties. The court ordered NAB to investigate into the Sharif family’s wealth as there was “insufficient evidence” to oust the PM over allegations pertaining to his family’s wealth. NAB filed three corruption references against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar. The Sharif family denies involvement in any kind of corruption.