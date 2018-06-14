Nawaz Sharif gets new lawyer to replace Khawaja Haris

June 14, 2018
Sohail Rashid

Former PM Nawaz Sharif. Photo: AFP

Former PM Nawaz Sharif’s new lawyer, Jahangir Jadoon, submitted the power of attorney on behalf of his client on Thursday.

Mr Sharif hired him to replace Khawaja Haris, who had excused himself from representing the former PM in his corruption references. Jadoon was a member of the Sharif family’s legal team. Sources say that Mr Sharif is still trying to convince Haris to resume representing him.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the accountability court on Sunday to wind up the hearings of all three corruption references against the Sharif family in a month. The Supreme Court rejected the plea of Khawaja Haris, who asked for six weeks to complete the trial. A day later, Haris withdrew from representing the former PM in the cases.

Judge Muhammad Bashir, who is hearing the Avenfield reference against the Sharif family, told Mr Sharif on Tuesday to either convince Khawaja Haris to resume representing him or arrange another lawyer.

The Supreme Court had disqualified then PM Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case on July 27, 2017, from holding public office. The deposed PM’s name did not appear in the Panama Papers. The papers linked, however, his children to offshore companies and properties. The court ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate into the Sharif family’s wealth as there was “insufficient evidence” to oust the PM over allegations pertaining to his family’s wealth. NAB filed three corruption references against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar. The Sharif family denies involvement in any kind of corruption.

 
 
 

