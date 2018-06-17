Nawaz Sharif delays return to spend more time with Kulsoom Nawaz

June 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

File Photo

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has delayed his return to Pakistan to spend more time with his wife Kulsoom Nawaz.

According to sources, the doctors have advised the PML-N supremo to spend more time with his ailing wife.

Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam had gone to London to spend Eid with Kulsoom Nawaz on June 14.

The former first lady has been receiving treatment for her throat cancer in a London hospital for last few months.

The former PM’s wife is still on ventilator.

On June 14, she had suffered a heart attack and was shifted to intensive care unit.

Maryam Nawaz has requested to her followers to pray for her mother.

 
 
 

